|
|
Gary Randall Paulsgrove, 66 of Sykesville, MD passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Debbie Paulsgrove (nee Tull) for 41 years. Gary and Debbie loved spending time in Ocean City. He was born February 10, 1953, in Hagerstown, MD the son of the late Donald William Paulsgrove and the late Charlotte Arlene Paulsgrove (nee McKee). Gary graduated in 1971 from South Hagerstown High School, and 1975 from Western Maryland College. He worked for the Social Security Administration for 35 years, until he retired in 2010. Gary was a member of the Westminster Municipal Band, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, and was a 4H Allstar. Surviving in addition to his wife are his 3 children Randy, Valerie and Becky. Also survived by 5 nieces & 1 nephew and 2 great-nephews and one 1 great-niece. Preceded in death by his sister Donna. A Memorial service will be held on December 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church 4901 Woodbine Road Sykesville, MD 21784. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at The Winfield Fire Department Social Hall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church or the Westminster Municipal Band PO Box 11 40 John Street Westminster, MD 21158 or a . Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 6, 2019