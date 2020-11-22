Gary Robert Barnes, 72, of Westminster, passed away on November 15, 2020 in Westminster, MD. Born October 9, 1948 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Ivan and Mary (Ernst) Barnes. Beloved husband of Dawn Barnes. He graduated from Baltimore City College in 1966 and attended the Liberty Young School of Law. He worked for the United States Postal service, retiring at age 55. He was a Past Master of the Pickering Lodge and a Worshipful Master in 1980. He was a proud member of the Boumi Shriners and American Legion. He enjoyed golf, dedicating his life to family and friends and was well known for his sense of humor. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Erin (Tyler) Maltese, adored grandson Roman, cherished brother Randy (Judy) Barnes and nephew Michael (Jessica) Barnes and niece Terri (Richard) Leeds. Also survived by four beautiful great nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his honor are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.