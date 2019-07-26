Gary Wade Gosnell, 71, of Finksburg passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Gary was the loving husband of Kathy Gosnell. Gary was born on October 15, 1947 in Baltimore to the late Carl and Francis Bower Gosnell. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and worked in that field until his retirement. He enjoyed boating and being with his family and adopted cats. In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his son Christopher Gosnell and his wife Cindy Chamblee of Annapolis. Services for Gary are private. Cremation services handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to Gary's family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 26, 2019