Gene Allen Frock, 77, of Westminster passed away at home on Friday morning, November 15, 2019. Born January 16, 1942, in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Roscoe V. Frock Sr. and Carriebelle (Barnhart) Frock. He was the husband of 33 years to Barbara J. Frock and they were married on July 11, 1986. Gene was a retired plumber having worked for Shaneybrook Plumbing. He enjoyed working in his yard. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Lynn, Lisa, Gene and Michael; stepdaughter Wendy; sisters June Bull and Peggy Bowers. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, Kathryn Ricketts, Nancy Snyder, Thomas, Roscoe V. Jr., and Robert Frock. Private interment will be held at Keysville Union Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

