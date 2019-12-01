Gene P. Fluri, 62, of Westminster, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Bethania Home Care. Born October 5, 1957 in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Rosemary (Callen) Fluri and Gene J. Fluri. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Nancy E. Fluri. Gene worked as an accountant and enjoyed being a sports fan. He loved his little Dachshund buddies Barney, Argyle and Cody. Besides his wife he is survived by brothers Joseph Fluri of Timonium and James Fluri and wife Annette of Virginia and father-in-law Victor Fuzy of Virginia. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m. with his Uncle Eugene Fuzy officiating. Private inurnment will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.

