Gene Fulton Windsor, Sr., 81, of Reisterstown passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Gene was the loving husband of the late Rosa Lee Windsor who predeceased him in 1998. Gene was born on April 4, 1938 in Whipple, WV to the late Hughie Clayton and Mary Beatrice Windsor. He retired from the Baltimore County Police Department after 26 years of service. He then served as a Carroll County Court bailiff for 17 years. Gene is survived by one son, Gene F. Windsor, Jr and his wife Debbie of Manchester, and by a daughter Linda Lynn Windsor of Westminster. He leaves 3 grandchildren; Cory Windsor, Dallas Windsor and Isabella Windsor and 5 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition, Gene is survived by his sister Florence Windsor Mathias.Gene was a member of the Baltimore County FOP and the Moose. He enjoyed exercising, walking, running and traveling. In addition to his wife and parents, Gene was predeceased by siblings; James Clayton Windsor, Jack Windsor, Faye Stone and June Moses. The family would like to invite everyone to a graveside service to be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg.

