Gene Krebs

Gene Digby "Geneo" Krebs, 67, of Rising Sun, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at his daughter's home in Westminster. Born August 1, 1953 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Larry Digby Krebs and Constance Madeline Shriver Krebs. Before retiring he was a Firefighter-EMT for 25 years with the Baltimore County Fire Dept. He received the Bronze Star Award. He was also a volunteer at the Union Bridge, Reese and Middleborough Volunteer Fire Departments. He owned several businesses over the years which include Castle Security, Protection One and Atlantic Mobile Marine. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on boats, boat motors and being on the water. He liked watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens. He is survived by daughters Debra Carns and husband Brian of Westminster; Jennifer Allen and husband James of Laurens, SC; siblings Keith Krebs (Dawn), Cherie Sherretts (Mark), Kathy Stambaugh (Brett), grandchildren Colin and Patrick Bratkowski, Devin and Tristan Allen, Savannah and Wyatt Carns and his significant other Barbara Grotheer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Walter "Butch" Lewis and a sister Cindy Krebs Angles. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. with Rev. Anne Durboraw officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Maryland State Fireman's Association, 2130 Priest Bridge Dr., No. 4, Crofton, MD 21114.



