Gene Raymond Whiteman, age 83, of Sykesville, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Carroll Hospital. Born July 22, 1937, in Flintstone, MD he was the son of the late Raymond E. Whiteman and Rosalie Marion Garlitz Whiteman. He was the husband of the late Patricia Ann Carr Whiteman who died April 23, 2017. Gene retired as a certification clerk with the Social Security Administration. He was a life member of Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department and had served in the Carroll County Fire Police. He enjoyed spending time with his family at a family farm in Accident, MD. Gene was a delivery driver for Hutchinson's Flowers for many years and enjoyed playing softball for most of his life. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Michael D. and Dana Whiteman of Sykesville; daughters and sons-in-law: Dianne L. Whiteman and Andy Fifer of Sykesville and Ann M. and Eric Kihn of Timonium; brother and sister-in-law: Glenn E. and Eva Whiteman of Sykesville; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sharon M. and Calvin Bloom of Mt. Airy, Kay E. and William C. Donnelly of Sykesville, JoAnne and Jim Cross of Taneytown and Nancy Worthley of Waynesboro, PA and grandchildren: Benjamin, Joey, Molly, Bradley, Tommy and Sara. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11am at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 2150 Mt. View Road, Marriottsville. All are invited. Social distancing must be observed and masks worn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
