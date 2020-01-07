Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Royer. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Beacham Royer, 95, of Westminster, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on February 11, 1924 at home in Avondale, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Phillip S. Beacham and Ora Turfle Beacham. She was predeceased by her husband of 76 years, William Royer, who died on September 13, 2019. Gene worked approximately 30 years with the Carroll County Clerk's Office as Deputy Clerk, where she was known as "sunshine" for her joyful disposition. Her yearbook quoted "As long as Gene has 2 feet, she will always be in the game". Athletics were among her many achievements. She was always active in the Westminster Church of the Brethren, where she worked in the church office. She developed many long-lasting friendships there. She loved the beach, especially Ocean City, where she and her family vacationed with family friends from Westminster. Eventually she enjoyed a home in Ocean Pines. Her hobbies included creating beautiful detailed needlepoint for family and friends. She was also a member of the Civinettes (women with Civitans). She loved her Bichon Frise, Princess. She is survived by her two daughters Denise Royer and Sharon Royer of Westminster; one son Kurt Royer and wife Debbie of Westminster; grandchildren Tamara Fritz and husband Terry of Kent, WA., Christopher Shipley and wife April of Westminster, Erica Royer of Front Royal, VA., and Ryan Royer of Westminster; great-granddaughter Ariella Shipley; sisters Elizabeth Brauning of Finksburg and Nellie Roch of Simi Valley, CA; and brother Jimmy Beacham of Westminster. She is also survived by many friends. Besides her husband she was predeceased by daughter Patricia Royer; son William Royer, Jr; sister Ann Caulford; brother Philip S. Beacham, Jr; sisters-in-law Virginia M. Beacham and Mary Beacham; and brothers-in-law Thomas Roch and James Caulford. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Memorial Service for both William Royer and his wife Gene Beacham Royer will be held at 4:00 p.m. with their Pastor Glenn McCrickard officiating. Private interment will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Westminster Church of the Brethren Children and Youth, 1 Park Place, Westminster, MD. 21157.

