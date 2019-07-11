Gene Snyder Trumpower, age 95, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He is survived by his son, Brian Trumpower (wife, Susan) of Taneytown, MD, and grandchild Andrew Trumpower; his daughter, Beth Daniel (husband, Tim) of Huntsville, AL, and grandchildren, Seth Daniel and Sarah Kilpatrick. Mr. Trumpower was born on October 29, 1923, the son of Andrew N. and Helen S. Trumpower of Clear Spring, MD. Mr. Trumpower was a Staff Sergeant with the 445th Bomb Group, 703rd Bomb Squadron, Army Air Corps during World War II and was a former POW from November 1944 until May 1945. He was a 1941 graduate of Franklin High School (Reisterstown, MD) and a 1947 graduate of Maryland Institute College of Art. He retired in 1987 from the Maryland State Highway Administration where he served as a cartographer and illustrator. His hobbies included repairing pocket watches and dealing in antiques. In keeping with Mr. Trumpower's wishes, there will be no viewing or public services. Instead, there will be a private service for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to The American Veterans Center.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 11, 2019