Geneva Caples Brown, 89, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center surrounded by her family. Born October 19, 1929 in Shipley, Maryland she was the daughter of the late William C. Caples and Catherine (Smith) Caples Stone. She was the wife of the late William Henry "Porky" Brown, who predeceased her in 2006. Geneva was a graduate of Westminster High School, Class of 1946. She was a realtor and associate real estate broker with J.F. Erb Real Estate for most of her career, and was a former member of the Carroll County Board of Realtors. She was an active volunteer in the community as well as a former member of the B.P.W., and current member of the D.A.V.A, Old Glory, Unit #22 Auxiliary, and the Westminster V.F.W. Post #467 Auxiliary. She was a farmer's wife and enjoyed working outdoors and gardening. She was an excellent mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and substitute mother to so many, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are daughters, Rebecca Danneman and husband Donald of Sykesville, Marcia Brengle and husband David of Westminster, Sheila Fletcher and husband Anthony of Westminster, and Renee' Born and husband Scott of Westminster; son, Jeffrey Brown of Manchester; step-son, Terence Pattison and wife Dorothy of Manchester, England; grandchildren, Kris Taylor, Casey Barrick, Erik and Zachary Brown, Brittany, Rebecca and William Born, Ret. Major John Brengle and wife Kristin, and Ryan Brengle and wife Carrie; step-grandchildren, Pamela, Julie and Jennifer Pattison, and Carol Barry; great-grandchildren, Mason, Evelyn, Logan, Rolland, Kim, Branden and Christopher; brother, Scott Caples and wife Tina of Westminster; brother-in-law, Samuel Flater of Taneytown; sister-in-law, Pearl Caples of Westminster; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Eileen Flater, Roman Caples, Donald Caples, Glenn Caples, Joyce Beard and husband Kenneth, and Margaret Jenkins and husband Kenneth. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St, Westminster, MD. Burial will follow in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Shipley. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post #467, 519 Poole Road, Westminster, Maryland 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 17, 2019