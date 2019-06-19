Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Delphey. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 (301)-898-9777 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 View Map Memorial service 7:45 PM Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva Delphey Geneva Barnes Delphey, age 81, of Fairfield, PA and formerly of Union Bridge, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Heartfields of Frederick. Born May 19, 1938 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Cletus Eugene Barnes Sr. and Charlotte Clem Barnes. She was the wife of Joseph Franklin Delphey, her husband of 51 years, who died in 2011. Geneva was a 1956 graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School, Union Bridge. She was a retired vice president of the Stockholders Department of Farmers and Mechanics National Bank. She was actively involved with Eastern Star and served as a past matron of Plymouth Chapter #41, Union Bridge and was a grand officer twice for the Grand Chapter of Maryland, O.E.S., having served as Grand Marshal for M. Jane Doll and the late Robert Ross. Through the Eastern Star, Geneva coordinated many bus trips and other fund raisers for charitable purposes. She was also very involved in working with the elderly, the blind and handicapped people. She enjoyed working in her yard and her fish ponds and possessed a great love for her Schnauzer dogs, the "little people" in her life and she held a special place in her heart for the SPCA. She treasured the spot on the top of the hill overlooking the farmland she loved and where she grew up. Surviving are a sister, Ruth Ann Vaughn and husband Bill of Falling Waters, WV, brothers, Cletus E. Barnes Jr. and wife Gerry of Unionville and Larry T. Barnes of Delaware; nieces and nephews she claimed as her own, Theresa Albert, Joseph E. Reese, Lisa Breeden, Connie Burall, John, Wayne, Elwood and Doug Barnes and all of their children, the great nieces and great nephews. She will also be fondly remembered by devoted friends, Effie Grimes, Amy Kalin, Roxanne Magwire, Dottie Frock, former neighbors, Stacey and Justin Storm and children Katie and Cody and many Eastern Star friends. She was predeceased by infant son, Joseph Eugene Delphey and brother, Walter E. Barnes and wife Pat. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, with Rev. Margaret Moon, pastor of Johnsville United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville, The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. The members of Plymouth Chapter #41 will conduct an Eastern Star memorial service at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, 600 N. Wolfe St., Baltimore, MD 21287 or to Seeing Eye, Inc., 10 Washington Valley Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960 or to Plymouth Chapter #41, O.E.S., 2713 Rowe Rd., New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

