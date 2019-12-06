Geneva L. McGraw, age 96, went home to the Lord on 20 November 2019. Born 15 August 1923, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Caroline Lanehart of Hancock Maryland. She was the loving wife of the late Harold C. McGraw, to whom she was married to for 70 years. Geneva was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed flower arranging, sewing knitting and gardening. She was a member of Eastern Star and Garden Club. Geneva worked at George's Super Market as a Florist. She was kind and loving and always had a smile on her face for everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Kathryn (Kat) Dittrich, her grandchildren, Danne Dittrich and his wife April, E. Calvin Hull IV and his wife Jill, T. Patrick Hull and his wife Diana, and Russell Hull. She also leaves behind her pride and joy great grandchildren, Charlotte and Brenna Hull and E. Calvin Hull V. She also leaves behind her dear sisters, Doris Whitman and Linda Brant, and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers Leroy "Punk" Lanehart and Harold Lanehart, and brother-in-laws Alvin "Butch" Brant and Wilbur "Billy" Whitman. Geneva has many friends she leaves behind that were always here for her. You know who you are, thank you! A celebration of her life will be in the spring while the flowers are blooming and birds singing. It will be announced in the paper on 18 March 2020.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 6, 2019