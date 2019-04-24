Geneva Virginia Long, nee Harman died peacefully in her sleep at Goldencrest Assisted Living in Hampstead, MD on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Surviving are her brother, Wayne R. Harman and his wife Lou Ann of Towson, MD and children John E. Long, Jr. and wife Susan of Catonsville, MD, Wallace S. Long and wife Sharon of Lakeland, Fl, Joyce V. Nichols and husband Stephen of Ijamsville, MD, Doris M. Fisher and husband Douglas of Hampstead, MD, Teresa A. Ensor and husband Brian of Freeland, MD, and Mark E. Long and wife Stacy of Hampstead, MD. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, John Long, III, Julie Long Bonomo, Jenny Long, Austin Long, Caroline Long, Bethany Long, Katherine Nichols, Anne Nichols Vannest, Heather Nichols, Jordan Fisher, Ethan Fisher, Sarah Fisher, Ryan Ensor, Brandon Ensor, Dustin Ensor, Hunter Long, Michael Long, and Andrew Long, and 18 great-grandchildren. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years John E. "Ed" Long, Sr. Geneva was born on August 1, 1925 in Carrollton, MD to Samuel Ridgely Harman and Mary Frances McMillan Harman. She was a 1943 graduate of the Hampstead School. She married Ed Long on March 1, 1946. Geneva and Ed were loving and devoted parents to their 6 children, and they greatly enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. A viewing will be held at the Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead, MD on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment at the Hampstead Cemetery on Black Rock Road in Hampstead, MD. The family would like to thank the staff at Goldencrest Assisted Living for the compassion and care they showed "Miss Geneva" during her time there. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019