Genevieve Cecilia Duffy, 111, of Westminster passed away peacefully of Friday, June 28, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born May 9, 1908, in Jersey City, New Jersey she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Josephine (Wilson) Von Dolska-Schultz. She was the wife of the late John J. Duffy who passed away in 1976. She was a homemaker but many years ago, she worked as an obstetric nurse. Surviving are daughter Maureen Seibel and husband Henry of Westminster; grandsons Mark Seibel of Glen Ridge, NJ and John Seibel of Westminster; 6 great-grandchildren, Rachel, Nathan, Aidan, Griffin, Genevieve and Bridget. Also survived by nieces and nephews of the Carey, Duffy and Larrow families. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Please omit flowers and make memorial contributions in her memory to the Fraternal Society of Saint Peter, 450 Venard Rd., South Abington Township, PA 18411 or to the Pregnancy Support Center of Carroll County at www.carrollpregnancy.org. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 2, 2019