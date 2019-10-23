Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Antczak. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Bartholomew Catholic Church 2930 Hanover Pike Manchester , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George W. Antczak, 73, of Randallstown, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Patapsco Valley Center in Randalsstown. Born June 16, 1946 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Albert George and Anna Chronowski Antczak. George was raised and educated in the Catholic faith and served as a Deacon at several Baltimore parishes, including St. Thomas Aquinas and Holy Rosary He also served as a Chaplain at Good Samaritan Hospital. He had a beautiful, strong singing voice and enjoyed sharing his faith in song with those he served. George was a true fan of Baltimore sports teams, the Clippers, Colts, Orioles and Ravens. He dearly loved his nephews and their families. He was comforted by the knowledge that he was at peace with his Lord. Surviving are his sister, Alberta A. Kreseski of Hanover, PA; nephews, Lawrence A. Kreseski and his wife Donna of Westminster; Michael Scott Kreseski and his loving partner Vicki Childs of Manchester; great-nephew, Cody Baker and great-niece, Morgan Thomas. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester with the Rev. Michael Roach as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Bartholomew's Building Fund, P.O. Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.

