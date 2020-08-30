1/1
George Beck Jr.
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Beck, Jr., 100, of Carroll Lutheran Village, formerly of Catonsville, MD, died on August 19, 2020 due to complications from a fall. George was born April 21, 1920 in Ravenna, Ohio to Florence and George H. Beck. George is survived by his wife of 15 years Patricia Miller Beck. He is also survived by his children Cynthia A. Malone (Wayne) of Georgetown, Delaware; and his sons David A. Beck (Laura) of Towson, MD and James M. Beck (Ellen) of Bozeman, Montana. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Carolyn L. Beck, and son George C. Beck. George graduated from Ravenna High School in 1938, and from Fenn College in 1943 (now Cleveland State University). He served as a commissioned Radar officer in the Army during World War II and was stationed in Italy. After an Honorable Discharge in 1946 he went to work for Bell Aircraft in Buffalo, New York. He subsequently worked for Westinghouse Electric in Baltimore, MD and he retired in 1985 as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Aerospace Division. George was a member of the Catonsville Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon, a Trustee, and was a member of the Session. He was also a volunteer commissioner with the Boy Scouts. Upon moving to Carroll Lutheran Village in 2005 he served several years as the Health Care Committee Chairman. Services will be private and held at a later date. Interment will also be held privately at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Services entrusted to Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved