George Beck, Jr., 100, of Carroll Lutheran Village, formerly of Catonsville, MD, died on August 19, 2020 due to complications from a fall. George was born April 21, 1920 in Ravenna, Ohio to Florence and George H. Beck. George is survived by his wife of 15 years Patricia Miller Beck. He is also survived by his children Cynthia A. Malone (Wayne) of Georgetown, Delaware; and his sons David A. Beck (Laura) of Towson, MD and James M. Beck (Ellen) of Bozeman, Montana. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Carolyn L. Beck, and son George C. Beck. George graduated from Ravenna High School in 1938, and from Fenn College in 1943 (now Cleveland State University). He served as a commissioned Radar officer in the Army during World War II and was stationed in Italy. After an Honorable Discharge in 1946 he went to work for Bell Aircraft in Buffalo, New York. He subsequently worked for Westinghouse Electric in Baltimore, MD and he retired in 1985 as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Aerospace Division. George was a member of the Catonsville Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon, a Trustee, and was a member of the Session. He was also a volunteer commissioner with the Boy Scouts. Upon moving to Carroll Lutheran Village in 2005 he served several years as the Health Care Committee Chairman. Services will be private and held at a later date. Interment will also be held privately at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Services entrusted to Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
