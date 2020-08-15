George Arthur Butler, 64, of Westminster, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Dove House. Born March 8, 1956 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Cwalina) Butler and Charles A. "Bud" Butler, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Tracey L. (Vales) Butler, and would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in October this year. After graduating from Loyola College with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology, George dedicated his life to being a civil servant. He started his career with the Maryland State Police where he retired as a Sergeant after 22 years in Narcotics and continued at the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office where he was a drug investigator for 10 years. While working at the State's Attorney's Office George spearheaded many beneficial programs including Reality and Choices. He was also an active member in the community where he was a Valley Lion for 15 years and attended regular MTA meetings at Lodge No. 20. Besides his wife he is survived by children Jordan Butler of Westminster, Alissa Pritchett of Cressona, PA, and Gabrielle Butler of Westminster, a brother Charles A. Butler, Jr. of Arlington, VA and sister Victoria Sambrook of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren Tyler and Colton. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Following the Mass the family will receive friends at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster to celebrate George's life until 2 p.m. Interment will be private. He wishes for memorial donations to be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. George's family hopes he is riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the sky on his way to a casino.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store