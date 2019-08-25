George Thomas Crumbie born June 10th 1936, died Thursday, August 15th 2019. He was 83 years old. He resided in Lineboro, MD following his divorce. He is survived by his two daughters, Helen Virginia Snader of Westminster, MD and Misty Lynn Barrick 0f Paris, TN. He has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please send donations to defray funeral expenses to Eline Funeral Home – 934 S. Main St, Hampstead, MD 21074. To leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 25, 2019