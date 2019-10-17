|
George "Bud" Winfield Dorr, 72, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1947 in Patterson, NJ and was the son of the late George Walter Dorr and the late Doris Lorraine Dorr (Totten). He was the beloved husband of Jennifer Dorr (Metelits) for 44 years. Bud graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from University of Maryland College Park. He worked as an Educator in Montgomery County Public Schools & Carroll County Public Schools. He enjoyed teaching physical education, health, and adaptive physical education. He also loved to coach many different sports. Teaching was his passion, and he won the Who's Who Among American Teachers twice. Bud was also a member of SAG-AFTRA. He was a published author and an award-winning photographer, as well as an avid runner. Bud was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church and had a steadfast relationship with his Savior. Bud was devoted to his family. He was the loving father of Kevin Dorr of Westminster, MD, and Stacey Bollinger and husband Jamie of Westminster, MD. He was also the dedicated brother of Leslie Crow of Eldersburg, MD, Donald Dorr of Eldersburg, MD, and Gary Dorr of Olney, MD. He was the devoted grandfather of Adelynn, Isabelle and Benjamin Bollinger of Westminster, MD, who lovingly called him their "Pops." The Family will receive family and friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1-4 PM at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School), where the Funeral Service will also take place on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Carroll Hospice/Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 17, 2019