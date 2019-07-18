George E. Croft, 92, of Surfside Beach, SC, died Monday, July 15, at National Health Care, Murrells Inlet, SC. He was the widower of Romaine C. (Sterner) Croft who died May 2, 2014. Born July 26, 1926 in Union Mills, George was the son of the late Charles & Larue (Miller) Croft. He was a high school graduate and served in the Navy during WWII. He was employed with the Federal Government, Goddard Space Flight Center of Greenbelt, MD. After retiring at age 65, George continued to work as a planner/estimator for Rocket Support Systems at BWI in Baltimore. Surviving are his daughter, Georgia C. Blakeslee & Wesley of Westminster; his 3 grandchildren – Jaime, Christopher & Shaun and his 3 great grandchildren – Scott, Declan and Clare. George was predeceased by his brothers and sisters. He attended Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating and spending time with his family. Funeral Service is Saturday, July 20, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. Visitation is 10 – 11 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Funeral Honors of Maryland. Memorials in George's name may be sent to s Project – P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Online Condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 18, 2019