George Michael Evans, 58, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Born June 29, 1961, he was the son of the late George "Squirrely" Evans and Patsy Evans of Westminster. Mike as he was best known to family and friends enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, Sprint Car Racing, Ravens Football, Orioles Baseball, and long morning rides sipping coffee and looking for deer in the wooded country side of Carroll County. He was employed as a plumber by trade. He was a 1979 graduate of North Carroll High School. Surviving in addition to his loving mother is his devoted wife of 33 years, Karen Evans of Westminster; son Joshua Evans and wife Annalise of New Windsor; a daughter Jenifer Evans of Westminster; 3 grandchildren Wyatt, Owen, and Isla Evans, all of New Windsor. A Memorial Service for Mike will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Mike's honor can be made to the Maryland Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, P.O. Box 323, Williamsport, MD 21795. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

