George Harmon Greenwalt, 72 of New Windsor, MD passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. He was the beloved husband of Brenda Kay Greenwalt (nee Thomas). George was born October 31, 1947 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Linwood H. Greenwalt and the late Blanche A. Greenwalt (nee Staines). He owned G.H. Greenwalt Paving. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, horse racing, playing cards, being around friends & family and playing golf. Also liked going to the American Legion post 223 Sykesville, MD and the Moose Club of Westminster, MD. Survived by his daughter Jennifer L. Watson and his son Bradley H. Greenwalt. Also survived by his sister Nancy Stang & husband Joe and his brother Michael Greenwalt & wife Nancy. Preceded in death by his sister Cathy Greenwalt. Services will be private, but a Livestream of the service can be viewed on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11 AM at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Interment Private In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Post 223 7327 Slacks Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 28, 2020