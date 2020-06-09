George Ivan Owens – died peacefully on May 23, 2020 went to be with the Lord at the age of 71. Born in Maryland on February 1, 1949, to the late Luvear E. Sr. and Nellie M. (Howard) Owens. Born in Westminster, Maryland, George was the seventh child born to their union. He received his formal education from the schools in Carroll County Maryland. He married his loving wife Portia Owens in 1971. George worked for Western Maryland College and then he found one of his passions in the advertising department Carroll County Times and the Baltimore Sun where he would retire. After retiring he was the host at Applebee's in Westminster, MD. George loved music and he played for many organizations. He was the choir director for his former home church Gospel Spreading Church in Union Bridge MD and for Straw Bridge United Methodist Church New Windsor MD. In 2013 he became a Catholic and made his home church Sacred Heart of Mary in Baltimore MD. He was an active member and always ready to volunteer. George played the piano for Veltralor, a singing group featuring his sister Velecha (Lisa), and nieces Tracie and Lori. He even played for the clarinet in the Happy am I band in Washington, DC. Throughout the years, he also played in local bands the last one being "Just the two of us" playing gigs with his best friend Patty Adelong for over thirty years. George had an undying love for family and friends and his religion. He was a proud fan of the Baltimore Ravens. How he enjoyed watching football and he was also a history buff. George is predeceased by his parents, Luvear E. Sr. and Nellie M. Owens, brother, Eugene Owens, sisters Alma M. Owens and Velecha Robinson. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Portia Owens of Westminster, MD, daughters M. Fran Owens, of Rockville, MD, Barbara Fredericks and husband Frost of Westminster, MD, Anita Mowery Crawford of Baltimore MD, grandson, Tony Palmerino of Taneytown, MD, grandchildren Tristan, Ben, Brooklyn, and Hayden Palmerino, Zoey and Athena Fredericks. Siblings: Velma Green of New Windsor, MD, Luvear (Toni) Owens of Columbia, MD, Yvonne (Robert) Flowers of Detroit, MI, Thomas P. (Debra) Owens of Westminster, MD. And numerous nieces and nephews. And his best friends Patty Adelong and Randy Magruder. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you please send a donation to SEASONS Hospice Foundation 8537 Solution Center Chicago, IL 60677 Attn: Donation and Autumn Lake Health Care at Riverview 1 Eastern Blvd Essex, MD 21221 Attn Donation A memorial service will be held on a later date when we can gather safely.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store