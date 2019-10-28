George J. Turfle, 93 of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. George was born October 21, 1926 in Westminster and was the son of the late Arthur Leon and Daisy May (Mumford) Turfle. He was a graduate of Westminster High School Class of 1944. He was the cherished husband of Mary Lou Walker Turfle, his wife of 32 years. George was a Veteran of the United States Army 101st. Airborne Division, serving as an instructor at Camp Breckinridge Kentucky. He was employed at the Westminster Coca Cola Bottling Company for 42 years. George was a member of the American Legion Carroll Post #31, life member of the Westminster Moose Family Center #1381, and was an avid Orioles and Colts fan. Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter Terry Turfle Mathias of Westminster; Step-children Terri Laforest (Gabe), Steve Singer (Carol), Pamela Vickery (Kevin) and Tina Singer; grandchildren Heather Ruby (Bradley) and Chad Mathias (Courtney) of Westminster and (10) additional grandchildren living in Delaware, Georgia and Virginia and (21) great grandchildren. George was predeceased by his brother, James A. Turfle, Henry Turfle and Roy Simmons. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, October 31, from 9:30 to 11:00 at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, Maryland with services beginning at 11:00 officiated by Deacon Don Myers, Associate Chaplain at Carroll Lutheran Village. Interment with military honors will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 28, 2019