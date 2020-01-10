|
George Milton Kline, 87, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 8, 1932 in South Temple, PA, he was the son of the late George Milton Kline, Sr. and the late Estella Minerva (Clemens) Kline. He was the devoted husband of Patricia Ann (Byrne) Kline, to whom he was married for more than 66 years. George was a graduate of Reading High School and attended Albright College in Reading, PA. He was an active member of the Carroll Vista Community where he served on and chaired various committees, was active in the Pinochle and Scrabble Clubs and was a drummer in the Clubsiders Band. George enjoyed listening to music and watching sports, especially the Ravens and Orioles. He was an avid lap swimmer. Surviving, in addition to his wife Patricia, are children, Jeffrey Kline and wife Lisa of Forest Hill, Susan Kline and partner Carol Gibson of Finksburg, Michael Kline and wife Jan of Rosedale, and Gregory Kline and wife Denise of BelAir; grandchildren, Shannon, Christopher, Andrew, Zachary, Sara, Tristan and Aidan; great-grandchildren, Alice, Rosie and Jeremy; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by all five of his sisters. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 10, 2020