George Louis Kelley, 57, of Owings Mills, passed away on April 25, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late William H. and Ethel M. (nee Beeman) Kelley. He owned and operated a Landscaping Service.He is survived by brother of William E. Kelley; sister Dalena M. McElfish; sister Gloria J. Knopp and her husband Ronald; brother C. Daniel Kelley and his wife Laura; brother James A. Kelley; fiance Laurie Schlotter; nieces and nephews Daniel, Sherry, Bobby, Billy, Jennifer and Joseph; great nephews Devin, Chase, Jacob and Benjamin. Also survived by his extended family and friends. Predeceased by nephew Thomas.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday 3-5 and 7-9pm. Service will be held on Saturday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 1, 2019