George Leroy Zepp, age 87, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Westminster Health Care. Born January 7, 1933, in Westminster, MD he was the son of the late George Albert Zepp and Sarah Catherine Welch Zepp. He was the loving husband of 62 years of Nancy Lee Thomas Zepp. George had worked as an excavator for many years. He was a veteran of the US Army. George was a life member of Gamber and Community Fire Company. He loved his Silver King tractors end especially enjoyed riding motorcycles with his daughter. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter and son-in-law Vickie L. and Will Tarr of Westminster; grandson and his spouse Chris and Taylor Karabaich of Finksburg and great-granddaughter Remy Karabaich. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 10 to 11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment will be in Deer Park Cemetery, Smallwood. Due to current pandemic restrictions capacity is limited to 75% at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home and cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Gamber and Community Fire Company, 3838 Niner Road, Finksburg, MD 21048.



