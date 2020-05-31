George H. Milstred, Sr., 84, of Westminster, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Dove House. Born October 17, 1935 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Alice (Link) Milstred and Bryan Milstred, Sr. He was the husband of the late Ella M. Milstred. He worked as an auto mechanic and he loved to tell jokes and make everyone around him laugh. He is survived by a son George H. Milstred, Jr. of Westminster and daughter Linda Swain and husband Glen of Westminster; a sister Shirley Meritt of North Carolina; grandchildren Christina Warfield, David Swain, Christopher Swain and George Milstred III and great-grandchildren Justin, Logan, Hunter, Maya and Ella. He was predeceased by siblings Bryan, Earl, Alice, John and Laurence Milstred and daughter-in-law Debra Milstred. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.



