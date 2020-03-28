George Hilliard Myers, 90, of Sykesville, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. George, or as the grandchildren called him, Pop, was born on January 8, 1930 in Washington, D.C. He was the son of Hilliard Coral Myers and Edna Williamson Myers. He was the husband of Joan Gordon Myers, to whom he was married, since 1950. George served as a Naval Reservist during the Korean War. He worked in his father's roofing business, managed several car dealerships, served as a family caregiver, and was an artist and craftsman. During his retirement he volunteered at Carroll Hospital, enjoyed spending time with his family, and working in his garden. He is survived by daughter Susan Myers Bush, and her husband Kenneth Black Bush, son Michael Hilliard Myers, and his wife Marisa Freitas Myers. Grandchildren Stinson Hilliard Myers and wife Moira Nusbaum Myers, Brayton George Myers and wife Kristina Maria Myers, Austin James Bush and Tyler Kenneth Bush, and one great grandchild, Colten Cash Myers and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Gordon Myers, daughter Donna Lee, and sister Betty Lou Myers. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD are assisting with funeral arrangements. Online condolences welcomed at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020