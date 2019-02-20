George P. Neubeck, Jr., 68, of Reisterstown, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019. Born October 1, 1950 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George and Josephine (Mazurek) Neubeck. He was the husband of Debra (Coyle) Neubeck and brother of Bernard Neubeck of Newport, DE. He was a graduate of Baltimore City College and attended Towson State University and was a member of Church of the Open Door where he was a deacon. He was an avid soul winner for the cause of Christ. He was self employed as a sign maker. Memorial services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster. Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Open Door. Services entrusted to Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019