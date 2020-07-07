Dr. George Resh, Jr. DDS died at his home July 3, 2020. He was 90. George was born August 4, 1929 to his parents George Resh, Sr. DDS and his wife Louise. He graduated from the University of Maryland Dental School in 1955. Following his graduation he served 2 years as a Captain in the US Army at Fort Campbell, KY. In 1953 he married Dorothy, his wife of nearly 67 years. George began practicing dentistry with his father in Hampstead, MD in 1957. George practiced continuously in Hampstead until his retirement in 2014. George loved his profession and was a lifelong learner. He was a member of the American Dental Society, a Master in the Academy of General Dentistry, and a diplomat of the International Association of Orthodontics. George was a gentle man who loved his community and had the faith of a child. He was in the Rotary Club and a vibrant member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He is most remembered for his love for tennis, riding his bicycle to work, playing the piano and entertaining with his magic tricks. George is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his sister, Lou Ann and her husband Wayne Harman; his four children: Jim, Kevin, Eric Resh and Carol Weybright; and his 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Gitt. Dr. Resh will be buried at a private ceremony on Thursday July 9th, 2020 in Hampstead. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. To leave online condolences for the family go to www.elinefh.com