Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

George Russell Benson, Jr., 83, of Marco Island, FL and formerly of Westminster and Annapolis, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Born on February 15, 1936 in Baltimore and raised in Westminster, Mr. Benson was the son of the late G. Russell and Caroline Foutz Benson. He was the husband of the late Patricia Rodgers Benson, his high school sweetheart, to whom he was married for 50 years. In the mid 1960's George and Pat settled their family in Anne Arundel County. In 1971 they established Benson Motor Cars, Ltd., across the Eastport bridge in Annapolis. George believed that if your job is your passion, you will never work a day in your life. George was passionate about automobiles. George was a philanthropist who supported charitable causes in education, medicine and the arts around the country, but especially in his beloved Maryland. Over the years, George served as trustee at McDaniel College and Severn School and as a member of the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation Board where he chaired the capital campaign for the Clatanoff Pavilion. He was a lifelong

George Russell Benson, Jr., 83, of Marco Island, FL and formerly of Westminster and Annapolis, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Born on February 15, 1936 in Baltimore and raised in Westminster, Mr. Benson was the son of the late G. Russell and Caroline Foutz Benson. He was the husband of the late Patricia Rodgers Benson, his high school sweetheart, to whom he was married for 50 years. In the mid 1960's George and Pat settled their family in Anne Arundel County. In 1971 they established Benson Motor Cars, Ltd., across the Eastport bridge in Annapolis. George believed that if your job is your passion, you will never work a day in your life. George was passionate about automobiles. George was a philanthropist who supported charitable causes in education, medicine and the arts around the country, but especially in his beloved Maryland. Over the years, George served as trustee at McDaniel College and Severn School and as a member of the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation Board where he chaired the capital campaign for the Clatanoff Pavilion. He was a lifelong Rotarian , a member of the Downtown Annapolis Club and proud founder of the Parole Club. A man of honor and integrity, George's life and work were guided by his faith in God and his adherence to the Rotary 4-Way Test. Surviving him are his beloved daughters and sons-in-law Caroline and Brian Tringali of Alexandria, Virginia and Katie and Greg Nivens of Lutherville, Maryland; adoring grandchildren Scott and Grace Tringali and Zoe Nivens; and devoted partner of the last 9 years Gwenn Patten. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by sister Caroline Benson Schaeffer. The family will welcome friends for a Memorial Service on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at 5:00pm at Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 Rowe Blvd, Annapolis, MD 21401 Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of George R. Benson, Jr. to Calvary United Methodist Church. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close