George William Kaltrider, 78, of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Bethania Home Care. Born January 15, 1942 in Deep Run, he was the son of the late Nelson and Ruth A. (Berwager) Kaltrider. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Brian and Leah Kaltrider and Barry and Shelly Kaltrider; sister Shirley Melemae; grandchildren Eric, Randi, Erin, Kevin, and Tiffany ; half- brother David Brown, Sr.; and former wife Beverly A. Zepp. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by several half- brothers and half-sisters. George enjoyed the great outdoors and loved few things more than fishing. George worked at Kessler Shoe Manufacturing for more than 30 years. He also worked in general maintenance for Carroll County for another 20 years, until his retirement. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12 to 2 pm and from 4 to 6 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with funeral services beginning at 6pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in George's name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 13, 2020