George William Motter, Sr., 95, of New Oxford, PA formerly of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in his home at the Brethren Home Community at Cross Keys. Born September 13, 1923 in Taneytown, MD, he was the son of the late William Reindollar Motter and Erma Romaine (Koutz) Motter. He was the loving and devoted husband of 69 years to Anna Dundore Motter. George was a graduate of Taneytown High School Class of 1940 and enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943-46 fighting in the European theater with the 14th Armored Division in both France and Germany. He was a proud graduate of Gettysburg College Class of 1947 and was elected as part of the mile relay team track and field Mid-Atlantic Conference to the Gettysburg College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. He worked for 39 years from 1947-86 for Cambridge Rubber Company as Head of the Specification Department retiring when the factory in Taneytown closed. He then worked for 3 more years for the ARC of Carroll County. George was a life-long member of Grace U.C.C. in Taneytown, serving in all positions on the Consistory, the choir, and other positions of leadership within the Catoctin Association of the U.C.C. He was an associate member since moving to New Oxford in 2014 with the Grace U.C.C. in Hanover, PA. He was voted Jaycee Man of the Year in 1957 and served for one term on the Taneytown Town Council. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and bowling. Surviving in addition to his wife Anna are daughter, Marianne Barbour and husband William of Atlanta, GA; sons, George W. Motter, Jr. of Baltimore, and David P. Motter and wife Meg Packard-Motter of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Chrishell Calhoun of TN, Jimmy Calhoun and wife Jessica of TN, Justin Travis of GA, Joshua Motter of TX, Jacob Motter of Baltimore, Jordan Motter of York, PA, Jennah Motter of York, PA and Julianne Motter of Hanover, PA; great-grandson, Jaxon Calhoun of TN. A Memorial Service and celebration of George's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Grace U.C.C., 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown with his pastor the Rev. Steven Ostendorf officiating and the Rev. Bonnie Whittier co-officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be private in the Grace U.C.C. Cemetery in Taneytown. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13th from 5-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name may be made to Grace U.C.C., 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, PA 21787 or to Grace U.C.C., 100 4th St., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published in Carroll County Times on July 12, 2019