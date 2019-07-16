Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George W. Rappoldt Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kenworthy Funeral Home 269 Frederick Street Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-637-6259 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kenworthy Funeral Home 269 Frederick Street Hanover , PA 17331 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Omni Room at Homewood at Plum Creek 425 Westminster Avenue Hanover , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George W. Rappoldt, Jr. of Hanover, passed away, July 15, 2019 at Homewood. Born in Carroll County, MD on September 3, 1933, he was the youngest son of George W. Rappoldt, Sr and Ida (Gardner) Rappoldt. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen (Martin) Rappoldt and children Barbara Fuhrman and husband George, Teresa Stickles and husband Robert, and Gary W. Rappoldt and wife Patti. Surviving are grandchildren Wesley, Wayne, Will and Wade Fuhrman, Caleb and Erin Bailey Stickles, and Kaitie Rappoldt Morgan, Geoffrey Rappoldt and Jacob Rappoldt and great grandchildren, Mitch, Alley, Austin, Brody, Branson, and Hailey Fuhrman. Also surviving is his sister, Shirley Ann Simmons of Winchester TN. He was predeceased by his seven brothers and sisters. He was a member of the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, where he served on the Properties Committee. In his early years, he was a dairy farmer. He also worked at Black and Decker and as a carpenter for Irvin F. Rappoldt, builder. He retired from P H Glatfelter in 1997 after 24 years of service. A lifelong farmer, he enjoyed traditional farming practices, and family and friends will remember him for his pig roasts, butchering, and ketchup and cider making. He tended a large garden and especially loved his roses and azaleas. One of his greatest pleasures was growing and giving neighbors sweet corn every summer. As a 4-H leader, he held many woodworking workshops, teaching youth the importance of sanding and finishing their project. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A memorial service to celebrate and remember George's life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Omni Room at Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA. with his Pastor the Rev. Brandon Grady officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In addition to floral tributes, contributions may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329. Memories and condolences may be shared at

George W. Rappoldt, Jr. of Hanover, passed away, July 15, 2019 at Homewood. Born in Carroll County, MD on September 3, 1933, he was the youngest son of George W. Rappoldt, Sr and Ida (Gardner) Rappoldt. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen (Martin) Rappoldt and children Barbara Fuhrman and husband George, Teresa Stickles and husband Robert, and Gary W. Rappoldt and wife Patti. Surviving are grandchildren Wesley, Wayne, Will and Wade Fuhrman, Caleb and Erin Bailey Stickles, and Kaitie Rappoldt Morgan, Geoffrey Rappoldt and Jacob Rappoldt and great grandchildren, Mitch, Alley, Austin, Brody, Branson, and Hailey Fuhrman. Also surviving is his sister, Shirley Ann Simmons of Winchester TN. He was predeceased by his seven brothers and sisters. He was a member of the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, where he served on the Properties Committee. In his early years, he was a dairy farmer. He also worked at Black and Decker and as a carpenter for Irvin F. Rappoldt, builder. He retired from P H Glatfelter in 1997 after 24 years of service. A lifelong farmer, he enjoyed traditional farming practices, and family and friends will remember him for his pig roasts, butchering, and ketchup and cider making. He tended a large garden and especially loved his roses and azaleas. One of his greatest pleasures was growing and giving neighbors sweet corn every summer. As a 4-H leader, he held many woodworking workshops, teaching youth the importance of sanding and finishing their project. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A memorial service to celebrate and remember George's life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Omni Room at Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA. with his Pastor the Rev. Brandon Grady officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In addition to floral tributes, contributions may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com Published in Carroll County Times on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close