George Walter Bowman, Jr., 66, passed away at his home in Hampstead on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Middletown on November 19, 1952 to the late George Walter Bowman, Sr. and Cleo Kepler Bowman.Married from 1980 to 2005, George raised a family of four boys. He leaves behind his former wife, Sandra Ault of Westminster, and their sons and daughter in-law: Brian Bowman of Manchester, Scott Bowman and his wife Sarah Bowman of Dallas, GA, Eric Bowman, and Zach Bowman, both of Westminster. He is also survived by his sister, Rita Cline, and brothers, Ralph and Samuel Bowman.In 1970, George began working at the Government Printing Office in Washington, DC, where he remained for 41 faithful years. Following his retirement, he continued to work a second job at The Home Depot in Eldersburg, eventually becoming a department manager, for a total of 15 years. His strong work ethic continued throughout his life and he remained actively employed up to the time of his passing.Not one for unnecessary extravagance, George enjoyed the simple things in life and preferred to spend his time in the company of his children. Whether it be over a meal or at the bowling alley, his greatest pleasure was being a father to his four boys. When he couldn't be with family, he kept himself in good company, frequenting local bar and grills such as Greenmount Station, and always made a point to create meaningful and personal relationships with those he encountered. Talented at billiards, he belonged to the APA League "Beat Em With A Stick" and received invitations to compete in Las Vegas. During the times away from those he cared for, he would make full use of the Carroll County Public Library.George's family will welcome visitors on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Marty Kuchma officiating. Interment services are private. In lieu of flowers, George's family requests that donations, in his memory, be offered to the Carroll County Public Library, CCPL,1100 Green Valley Road, New Windsor, MD 21776, or online at

