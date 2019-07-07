George Godfried Weber Jr, 86, of Westminster, formerly of Dundalk, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Woodholme Gardens in Pikesville. Born October 2, 1932 in Baltimore he was the only child of George Godfried Weber Sr. and Marie Teresa Weber (nee Wiesenborn). He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Evelyn Rita Weber (nee Hawkins). He served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a member of the 67th Fighter Bomber Squadron. Upon returning to civilian life, he worked as an inspector, most notably on the P6M SeaMaster, for the Glenn L. Martin Corporation in Middle River. His working career ended with over 30 years of public service with the United States Postal Service as Postmaster of the Dundalk Post Office. Incredibly honored father to his sons George Godfried Weber III and wife Amy of Abingdon, and Eric Michael Weber and wife Sandra of Westminster. His legacy goes on in his grandchildren, Joyanna Love and husband Jeremy of Millbrook, AL, Melody Weber and Honor Weber both of Abingdon, Emma Weber of Westminster and Brittany Wild of Cumming, GA. Also survived by numerous cousins. Graveside services will be held at Lorraine Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum, P.O. Box 5024, Middle River, MD 21220-0024. https://www.mdairmuseum.org/donate Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made at www.FletcherFuneralHome.net
Published in Carroll County Times on July 7, 2019