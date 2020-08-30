George William Bainbridge, Jr., 72, of Westminster passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born January 18, 1948 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of George William Bainbridge Sr. and Virginia Gertrude (Gunning) Bainbridge, both now deceased. He was the cherished husband of Nancy Rebecca (Yingling) Bainbridge whom he married on January 14, 1978. George was predeceased by son, Joshua Tyler Bainbridge in September 2019. George was a life-long resident of Carroll County and graduated from Westminster High School, Class of 1966. He was a proud veteran of the United State Navy serving 1966 to 1970. After his military tour of duty George worked as an Air Traffic Controller for a commercial airport in New Jersey, then began his more than 45 year career in the Ready Mix Concrete business, retiring in 2016. George was a very active and devoted member of the Westminster JC's and the Westminster Optimist Club for many years. In his younger years George enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball and football, and in later years he coached his sons in Little League. In more recent years the family tradition continued as George took his place on the sidelines and became their biggest fan as his sons coached his grandsons. George enjoyed being outdoors, working on cars, helping with community projects, but mostly spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, George is survived by son Jason Bainbridge of Westminster; daughter and son-in-law Andrea and Mike Rose of Charles Town, WV; daughter-in-law Kristina Bainbridge of Westminster; grandchildren Gabriela Orta, Sophia Orta, Austin Bainbridge, Collin Bainbridge, Gunnar Bainbridge and Archer Bainbridge; sister Vicki Avery; father-in-law William G. Yingling; brother-in-law William N. Yingling; sister-in-law Sally Thomas; a niece, nephew and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by brother Walter (Tommy) Hill. Due to COVID restrictions a service will not be held at this time. The family will host a Celebration of Life for George; details will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Be The Match Foundation (www.bethematch.org
) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org
) in George's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.