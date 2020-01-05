George William "Bill" Griffin, 85, of Sykesville, died Friday evening, January 3, 2020, at the Dove House. Born on April 6, 1934 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Lawrence F. Griffin and Catherine Holtgrefe Griffin. He was predeceased by his loving wife Jane Cecilia Griffin. Before retiring he was the owner of Griffin Electric Service, Inc. He was a Flagman at the Dorsey, Potomac, and Trail-way Speedways. He was also a baseball umpire and baseball coach in Pimlico and Finksburg. He is survived by his companion Lucy Poling; two children Patricia Steil, Joey Griffin and wife Christine; step-daughter Lorrie Magersupp and husband Dave; sons-in-law Marty Dixon and Richard Hawver; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three children George "Billy" Griffin, Jr., Margo Hawver, and Rosemary Dixon; three sisters Cathy Lilly, Edna Bosley, and Margaret Thomas; and four brothers Lawrence, Earl, Ross and Andrew Griffin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be sent to the at cancer.org/donate, National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org/donate, and Finksburg Baseball at PO Box 39, Finksburg, MD., 21048.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 5, 2020