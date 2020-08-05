1/1
George Zepp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George 'Pappy' Zepp, age 87, peacefully passed away on August 1st in the company of his family at his home in Sykesville, Maryland. He was the husband to Theresa Zepp, his beautiful bride of over 60 years. A loving, compassionate, and a kind man, he retired from Williams Company and could be found volunteering at the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years. He is survived by his children Dean Zepp, Donna Zepp-Somers, David Zepp, Marjory Dellospedale, Georgia Myers, and Edward Zepp; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department at 1320 West Old Liberty Road. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved