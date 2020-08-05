George Zepp

George 'Pappy' Zepp, age 87, peacefully passed away on August 1st in the company of his family at his home in Sykesville, Maryland. He was the husband to Theresa Zepp, his beautiful bride of over 60 years. A loving, compassionate, and a kind man, he retired from Williams Company and could be found volunteering at the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years. He is survived by his children Dean Zepp, Donna Zepp-Somers, David Zepp, Marjory Dellospedale, Georgia Myers, and Edward Zepp; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department at 1320 West Old Liberty Road. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
