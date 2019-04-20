|
Georgia L. Collingsworth (nee Seabolt), 81 of Manchester, Md passed away on April 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Clyde Eugene Collingsworth. She was born on February 24, 1938 in Jonesville, VA the daughter of the late Floyd Seabolt and the late Kila G. Seabolt (nee Middleton). Georgia was a retired nursing assistant at Springfield Hospital Center. She enjoyed gardening, reading romance novels, canning, playing Yahtzee, and she loved her dogs. Loving mother of Vivian L. Gimeno & husband Mario, and Vickie L. Schoonmaker & husband Larry. Devoted grandmother of Jessica Foster & husband Steve, Angela Wagner & husband Josh, Lawrence P. Schoonmaker & wife Meghan and Austin C. Schoonmaker. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, her sister, Dora Marcum, a sister-in-law Ann Collingsworth and lots of nieces & nephews. The family will reicieve friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1-2:30 PM at which time the funeral service will begin, at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to a . Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019