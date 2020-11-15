Georgianna May McCurry of Sykesville Maryland, by way of New Haven Connecticut, passed away on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. Known as "Georgie" to her friends and siblings, Mom to her kids, and Gram to her grandkids and great grandchildren, she loved to cook and be with her family. Thanksgiving dinner was always a special time in the McCurry household, as she worked tirelessly to cook for a family that grew to over twenty at the dinner table. She enjoyed swimming and was quite an artist in her younger days. Born in Connecticut in 1935, she raised 4 children, Thomas Jr., Charles, Laura, and Eileen, all with families of their own, as well as a husband Thomas Sr., who she loved deeply and who preceded her in death. Those names were rarely used again, as they became known as "Tommy, Charlie, Lori, and The Babe". Thomas Sr. also had many nicknames, few of which can be printed here. Services will be private and the family asks that you please donate all of your love, hugs and kisses to those closest to you.



