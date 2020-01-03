Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Gerald "Jerry" Day


1945 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Day Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" E. Day, 74 of Taylorsville, MD went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Gene Day (nee Kelbaugh) of 47 years. He was born March 16, 1945, in Olney, MD the son of the late Albert E. Day and the late Adell V. Day (nee Ricketts). Jerry worked for Ron Air before starting his own company in 1991 Jerry Day and Sons. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. During the 1980's he was a 1st Baseman in a Commercial Softball League Sponsored by the Harrell Agency. He loved bluegrass music. Devoted father of Ryan Day & wife Heather of Hazelton, PA, and Wesley Day & Jennifer of Westminster, MD. Loving grandfather of Walker, Reid, Ethan, Seth, Carter, Hadley, Ashley and Jacob Day. Also survived by his sister Brenda Atwell. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Calvary Baptist Church 3200 Ridge Road Westminster, MD 21157. Where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev. Tim Leaman officiating. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 3, 2020
