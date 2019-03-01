Gerald Edward Killett, age 79 of Sykesville, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home. Born August 1, 1939 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late James William and Beryl Enos Killett. He was the husband of Joyce Lee Killett of Sykesville, his wife of 50 years. He had been an owner and assistant administrator of a nursing facility for many years. Surviving in addition to his wife are son John Killett of Florida, stepson Ralph Lee Sparrow and his wife Susan of Woodbine, brother Robert Killett and his wife Mary of Sykesville, sister Peach E. Killett of Sykesville, grandchildren Kacia Erin Killett Zuill, Brevet Carrington Killett, Rachel Lee Sparrow-Esquibel, and Daniel Ryan Sparrow and his wife Nicole, and great grandchildren Kendra Zuill and Jordan Zuill. The family will receive friends on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 6-8pm. at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment in Freedom Cemetery, Eldersburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may made to the William E. Kahlert Cancer Center, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary