Gerald "Jerry" Menaris Rosier, Sr.,79, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore after a long illness. His passing was peaceful with his wife Faye and his daughter Lisa by his side. He was the cherished husband of Catherine "Faye" Spencer Rosier whom he married on August 26, 1977. Jerry was born in Parkton on April 29, 1941, son of the late Ruth Almony (Paul) Ensor and John "Whitey" (Ramona) Rosier. Jerry was a lifelong Baltimore County firefighter where he was a FADO (Fire Apparatus Driver-Operator) for 31 years until his retirement from Station 2 in Pikesville. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his daughter Lisa Spangler and her husband Michael; Patricia, Laura, Kelly and Gerald Rosier, Jr. He also leaves numerous grandchildren. In addition to his parents and stepparents, Jerry was predeceased by his stepdaughter Donna Carman, and his brother Gary Rosier. Jerry was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and, along with his wife, volunteered in the Soup kitchen and on the "Hospitality Committee". He enjoyed golf, duckpin bowling, country dancing and camping. In 2018, prior to becoming sick, he and Faye drove cross-country to the Grand Canyon in their camper. They enjoyed the sites at the canyon as well as on the way there and back. Most of all, Jerry enjoyed anything and everything that involved his wife to whom he was devoted. His family will welcome relatives and friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon with Reverend Kenneth Humbert officiating. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD. The family welcomes friends to join them for the service via video or telephone. We use Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
