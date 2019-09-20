|
Gerald "Ray" Thompson, age 76, of Sykesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 18, 1943 in Glenelg, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel Walker Thompson. Ray was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, enjoyed fishing, and loved spending time with his family. Surviving are brothers Tom Thompson and his wife Sue of Sykesville, and Larry Thompson of Hampstead, nieces Sally Covington and her husband Rodney, and Sandy Cole and her husband Mark, and great nephews Austin Cole and his wife Kathryn, Adam Cole and his finacee Emily, and Aaron Cole. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until the start of the funeral service. Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 20, 2019