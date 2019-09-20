Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Thompson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Thompson Obituary
Gerald "Ray" Thompson, age 76, of Sykesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 18, 1943 in Glenelg, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel Walker Thompson. Ray was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, enjoyed fishing, and loved spending time with his family. Surviving are brothers Tom Thompson and his wife Sue of Sykesville, and Larry Thompson of Hampstead, nieces Sally Covington and her husband Rodney, and Sandy Cole and her husband Mark, and great nephews Austin Cole and his wife Kathryn, Adam Cole and his finacee Emily, and Aaron Cole. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until the start of the funeral service. Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now