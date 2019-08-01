Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Garrett. View Sign Service Information Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 (410)-795-2299 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Wesley United Methodist Church 3239 Carrollton Road Hampstead , MD View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Wesley United Methodist Church 3239 Carrollton Road Hampstead , MD View Map Interment Following Services church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine R. Garrett, 99, of Hampstead, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Golden Crest St. Paul. Born April 18, 1920 on the family farm in Hampstead, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Alice M. Davidson Rill. She was the wife of the late A. Paul Garrett who died in 2013. They had been married for 68 years. Geraldine was a homemaker. Prior to that, she had graduated from Hampstead High School in 1936. She then enrolled and graduated from Strayer Business College in Baltimore where she learned bookkeeper and stenography skills. She then went to work for G.B. Caltrider furniture store and later at Suburban Propane. Later in the 1960's, she was a part time cafeteria worker at the former North Carroll High School in Greenmount. She was a fabulous seamstress and made virtually all the clothes for her family. She was an avid Orioles and Maryland Terps fan and an avid collector of glassware. She also enjoyed traveling out west, playing cards and bingo. She was a life long member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Choir, taught Sunday School, and held numerous church offices. She is survived by her only daughter and son-in-law Linda G. Hollman and Charles, grandchildren David Hollman and Tracy, Ryann Hollman and Matt Roberts, Laura and Eric Zilberman, and great grandchildren Austin and Ellie, Kylie, Hunter, Chase, Evie and George. She is also survived by sister-in- law Ruth Calp and niece, Janice Garrett . She was preceded in death by sister Ruth Etta Rill. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019, 4:00PM at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead, MD 21074 with her pastor, Rev. Amy Lewis-Rill, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service Sunday from 3-4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions in Geraldine's name to Wesley United Methodist Church. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD have been asked to assist with funeral arrangements.. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

