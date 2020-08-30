Geraldine "Gerry" Miller O'Reilly, 87, of Westminster passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Diven House at Carroll Lutheran Village. Gerry was the beloved wife for 56 years of Warren T. O'Reilly who predeceased her in 2010. Gerry was born in Baltimore on May 4, 1933 to the late Warren T. and Grace Puller Miller. She was a member of the Catonsville High School Class of 1951. She worked for the Howard County Office of Finance in the Accounts Payable Department. Gerry is survived by her three children, Lisa O. Geisler and husband Jerry of Glenwood; Laura S. O'Reilly and wife Brenda Jane Pressnall of Loveland, CO; and Brian W. O'Reilly and wife Cheryl Ann of Hanover, PA. She also leaves 6 loving grandchildren, Matthew (Agnes) Geisler, Alyssa (Alex) Davis, Cavan (Emily) O'Reilly, Connor O'Reilly, Shannon O'Reilly and Shane O'Reilly, and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Henry. Gerry was an avid traveler, a voracious reader and truly enjoyed her life at the Village. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was predeceased by her brother Warren "Buddy" Miller. Services for Gerry are private. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, Carroll Lutheran Village, ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Cremation services provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.



