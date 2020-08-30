1/1
Geraldine "Gerry" O'Reilly
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Gerry" Miller O'Reilly, 87, of Westminster passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Diven House at Carroll Lutheran Village. Gerry was the beloved wife for 56 years of Warren T. O'Reilly who predeceased her in 2010. Gerry was born in Baltimore on May 4, 1933 to the late Warren T. and Grace Puller Miller. She was a member of the Catonsville High School Class of 1951. She worked for the Howard County Office of Finance in the Accounts Payable Department. Gerry is survived by her three children, Lisa O. Geisler and husband Jerry of Glenwood; Laura S. O'Reilly and wife Brenda Jane Pressnall of Loveland, CO; and Brian W. O'Reilly and wife Cheryl Ann of Hanover, PA. She also leaves 6 loving grandchildren, Matthew (Agnes) Geisler, Alyssa (Alex) Davis, Cavan (Emily) O'Reilly, Connor O'Reilly, Shannon O'Reilly and Shane O'Reilly, and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Henry. Gerry was an avid traveler, a voracious reader and truly enjoyed her life at the Village. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was predeceased by her brother Warren "Buddy" Miller. Services for Gerry are private. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, Carroll Lutheran Village, ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Cremation services provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved