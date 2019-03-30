Geraldine Virginia Weis, 93, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born August 10, 1925 in Cockeysville, she was the daughter of the late Stewart Reid and Mary Catherine (nee Fendlay) Brown. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis T. Weis, Jr., whom predeceased her August 22, 2013.Geraldine was a graduate of Towson High School and enjoyed her years of homemaking and raising children. She was an avid Ravens Fan and reader. She loved to cook large meals for her family and entertain them on holidays. Surviving her are son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Karen Weis of Union Bridge, daughter Merri-Beth Markey of Shrewsbury, PA; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 am at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019