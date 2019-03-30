Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Virginia Weis. View Sign

Geraldine Virginia Weis, 93, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born August 10, 1925 in Cockeysville, she was the daughter of the late Stewart Reid and Mary Catherine (nee Fendlay) Brown. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis T. Weis, Jr., whom predeceased her August 22, 2013.Geraldine was a graduate of Towson High School and enjoyed her years of homemaking and raising children. She was an avid Ravens Fan and reader. She loved to cook large meals for her family and entertain them on holidays. Surviving her are son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Karen Weis of Union Bridge, daughter Merri-Beth Markey of Shrewsbury, PA; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 am at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered at

Geraldine Virginia Weis, 93, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born August 10, 1925 in Cockeysville, she was the daughter of the late Stewart Reid and Mary Catherine (nee Fendlay) Brown. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis T. Weis, Jr., whom predeceased her August 22, 2013.Geraldine was a graduate of Towson High School and enjoyed her years of homemaking and raising children. She was an avid Ravens Fan and reader. She loved to cook large meals for her family and entertain them on holidays. Surviving her are son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Karen Weis of Union Bridge, daughter Merri-Beth Markey of Shrewsbury, PA; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 am at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pritts Funeral Home

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

410-848-7533 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close